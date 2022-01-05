TOLONO — Robert “Bob” Slotness was promoted from this life to be with his savior on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Tolono.
He was born in Chicago, to Auster “AJ” and Mary (Strickland) Slotness, on Nov. 5, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Phillip.
He is survived by his niece, Molli Jo Leary.
Bob grew up and went to school in the Chicago area but also spent a lot of time in Tolono with his grandmother. In 1969, he joined the Air Force, where he served two stints as a maintenance management specialist — one from 1969 to 1973 and another from 1975 to 1980. During his time in the service, Bob was deployed to southeast Asia and Europe, as well as to various bases here in the States.
After being honorably discharged in 1980, Bob attended the University of Illinois, where he earned his bachelor degree in business administration. It was while attending the UI that Bob got involved in the local Navigators ministry. There he led Bible studies and mentored other students during his time on campus.
Bob graduated from the UI in 1985 and spent most of his professional life as a bank examiner for the State of Illinois. He was also a longtime member of Community Evangelical Free Church of Champaign. While Bob never married or had children of his own, he had a huge family of friends and fellow believers who were abundantly blessed because he was in our lives.
One of Bob’s greatest passions was movies. He owned hundreds of DVDs and loved to share his love of cinema with friends. He was also the master of painfully funny puns. And they were always funny, either because they were so terrible or because of the Cheshire-cat grin Bob would flash after delivering them.
Kids loved Bob, too, mainly because he himself was a kid at heart. He loved everything they did like milkshakes, kittens and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches (on Italian bread with Smucker’s raspberry jam — that was key). He would frequently spring for a round of milkshakes anytime anyone took him to a doctor appointment, and the kids had to come along.
Most of all, Bob showed everyone that real joy in this life does not come from our circumstances or abilities, but from Christ’s faithfulness to us. He didn’t do it perfectly, but he did it with more grace than a lot of us could have. We can’t wait to see him again.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Jason Elsts will officiate, and military rites with burial will be at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono.
Condolences my be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.