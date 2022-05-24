URBANA — Robert Roy Smith, 75, of Urbana passed away at 8:58 p.m. Thursday (May 19, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Robert was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Melrose Park, a son of Ernest and Glenda (Guard) Smith. He married Shirelly J. Brine on April 24, 1992. She preceded him in death on Jan. 7, 2014. He later married Jacinta M. Nickelson, and she preceded him in death on July 18, 2019.
Survivors include a son, Rob (Marci) Smith II of Champaign; two daughters, Debbi (Rob) Danner of Homer and Margi (Jim) Eldridge of Sadorus; bonus children, Pam (Steve) Starwalt of Champaign, Vicki (Bob) Stipp of Villa Grove, Theresa (Gene) Hoffman of Urbana and Mark (Danielle) Parsons of Wisconsin; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Karl (Linda) Smith of Champaign; and a special friend and caregiver, Shirley Dipert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouses.
Robert graduated from Urbana High School in 1965 and worked as a union tile setter for over 40 years. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworks Local 8, the Elks Lodge and St. Peter's United Church of Christ. Robert was also a farmer at heart.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.