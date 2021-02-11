DANVILLE — Robert Dean Snell of Danville passed away Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021) at home.
Robert was born on Nov. 20, 1929, to Lester and Vivian Krider Snell.
Surviving are one son, Robert L. (Lola) Snell of Georgetown, Daf Spezia of Westville, Mollie (Doug) Pletch of Sidell and Taffie Clark of Monmouth; nine grandchildren, Laura (Dink) Donaldson, Bobbi (Brian) Cosat, Chesli Nigra, Lindsay Nigra, Doug Pletch Jr., Tonya (Ryan) Taylor, Keith (Sheri) Pletch, Lexi Clark and Mollie Clark; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He married Carolyn Deeken on Feb. 13, 1979. She survives.
Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Deborah Gouard of Danville and Anita (Tim) O’Mellan of Youngstown, Ohio; three stepgrandchildren; and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Herb Hageman; stepson, Eddie Burris; and granddaughter, Meghan Nigra.
Robert served in the U.S. Army. He had worked for the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of the General MacArthur Honor Guard, Illinois Sheriffs Association, Civil War Roundtable, Wounded Warrior Project, and was a part of the Honor Flight in 2015. He was also a lifetime member of the Vermilion County Museum. Robert really enjoyed traveling from vacationing in the Canary Islands to traveling to almost every country in Europe. He enjoyed collecting fossils, minerals and Native American artifacts. He also enjoyed photography and bird watching and loved feeding the squirrels. While living in Germany with his wife, they enjoyed Volksmarching.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Masks and social distancing will be required for entrance into the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, Vermilion County Museum or Vermilion County War Museum. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.