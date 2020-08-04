MAHOMET — Robert E. "Bob" Tompkins, 52, of Mahomet passed away at 6:26 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Bob was born May 7, 1968, in Champaign, the son of Frank and Joyce (Basham) Tompkins. He married Sandy McCabe on June 22, 1991, in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Tompkins of Mahomet; beloved dog, Sensei Renegade; son, Zakk Tompkins (Danielle) of Mahomet; daughter, Kaleigh Tompkins (fiancee Nick Buhr) of Paxton; parents, Frank Tompkins (Joyce) of Champaign; sister, Sally Thompson (Tom) of Champaign; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen McCabe (Rita Arlene) of Champaign; and brothers-in-law, Kurt McCabe (Patricia) of Columbus, Ohio, and Scott McCabe (Malou) of Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harlan (Gabriella) Basham, and paternal grandparents, George “Buster” (Oma) Tompkins.
Bob was a martial arts instructor at Team Transcend for over 20 years. He was a former licensed securities broker as well as a contributor to thestreet.com, among other financial publications. Bob also spent many years in the automobile business. He was a member of Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet and the AKA Hall of Fame.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Monticello Township Cemetery with Pastor Jason Shifo and Pastor Jake Barrett officiating. There will be a celebration of life at the church at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. We encourage anyone who knew and loved Bob to attend any of these that you wish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation (concussionfoundation.org). Condolences may be left for the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.