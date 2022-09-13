Robert V. Cable III Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANKIN — Robert Vernon Cable III, 54, of Rankin died at 6:18 p.m.Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022) at home.Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Trending Food Videos Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos