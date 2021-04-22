THOMASBORO — Robert Vance Elmore, 94, of Thomasboro died in Urbana on Monday (April 19, 2021).
Bob was born on Sept. 19, 1926, in Decatur, to Floyd Elmore and Helen Kaiser Elmore. He married Anita Anderson on Jan. 21, 1951, at First Baptist Church of Rantoul.
Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years; daughters, Deborah Kloth (Byron), Lori Waters and Pamela Roberts (James); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Sibbet Jacobson, and daughter, Jodie Mecca.
Bob was a third-generation farmer of his family’s Centennial land in Thomasboro. His heritage has been traced back to the historic Mayflower. Bob was a WWII Air Force vet. He also served his Thomasboro community by being part of the school board, fire department board and grain elevator association. He enjoyed Dixieland music, flying small planes, riding motorcycles, boating and playing canasta.
There will be a private family celebration of Bob’s life later this week. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.