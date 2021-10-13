HOMER — Robert L. Wakefield, 91, of Homer passed away at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, with the Rev. C.W. Greer officiating. Burial will take place in G.A.R. Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Bob was born Aug. 30, 1930, in Homer, the son of William Irvin and Bessie Peters Wakefield. He married Eileen Umbarger on Dec. 9, 1950, in Homer. She preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2015.
Survivors include sons, Steven (Trudy) Wakefield of Williamsville, Larry (Mernice) Wakefield of St. Joseph and Dan (Debbie) Wakefield of Tuscola; daughter, Carol Wakefield of Mahomet; sister, Arlene Wakefield of Champaign; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Don, Dale, Ralph and Jim Wakefield; and two sisters, Marie McCoy and LaVerne Cook.
Bob was a member of Homer United Methodist Church and was on the Village of Homer Board from 1979 to 1987. He played trumpet in a big-band called “The Has Beens Orchestra,” and he loved big-band music. Bob also loved ballroom dancing with his wife. He enjoyed going to Homer Lake to watch for deer and other wildlife. He also liked playing golf and traveling with his wife to different areas of the country. Bob was a farmer in the Homer area for many years, retiring in 1992.
Memorials can be made to Homer Fire and Rescue or Homer United Methodist Church.