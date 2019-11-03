TORREON, Mexico — Robert Wayne Longmire of Torreon, Mexico, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. His wife and business partner of 25 years, Rosa Elva Salazar Garcia, was by his side. He was 83 years old and died of heart disease.
Wayne was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Sibley, to Henry and Flossie Longmire. He was the youngest of seven children. He attended Melvin-Sibley High School (Class of 1953). After graduation, he married Patricia Lohmeyer and joined the U.S. Army, where he served for two years. After returning home, he farmed in Sibley for 16 years.
In 1972, he moved his family to Chandler, Ariz., where he began his career in the water-well industry. Self-taught, he invented a hydraulic swage that would change how water-well repair was done. Wayne’s lifelong dedication to his job impacted the lives of thousands of people in the U.S. and Mexico. He worked every day until he died.
Surviving family members include his children, Linda Longmire of Phoenix, Bill (Ann) Longmire of Lemoore, Calif., Michael (Kelly) Longmire of Wilcox, Ariz., Myra Longmire of Torreon, Mexico, and Marco (Belem) Longmire of Amarillo, Texas; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Flossie Longmire; sister, Thelma Page; and brothers, Delmar, Conrad, Calvin and Jim.
He has one surviving sister, Jean Hill.
His viewing was in Torreon, Mexico, where he lived and worked for the past 30 years. His ashes will be scattered over one of his favorite places in Arizona, the Mogollon Rim.