CHAMPAIGN — Robert “Bob” Theodore Weeks Jr. (known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren), 74, of Champaign died peacefully at home Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020). Bob looked forward to joining his wife, Pam, in heaven to celebrate her birthday on Feb. 20.
Bob was born June 10, 1945, in Hammond, Ind., to the late Mildred (Neely) and Robert Weeks. He married Pamela Peck on Nov. 28, 1970, in Egg Harbor City, N.J.
Bob is survived by his two children, Patricia “Tricia” (Matt) Sims and Bob (Megan) Weeks; five grandchildren, Madeline, Maeve, Kelsey, Kris and Kaydence Sims; sister, Ruth Lang; brother-in-law, Emery “Butch” Vamos; and brother, Warren Weeks.
Bob graduated from Calumet High School in Gary, Ind.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pam, in 2019; sister, Judy Vamos; brother, Billy Weeks; brother-in-law, Art Lang; and parents.
Bob spent his life providing for his family. He was proud to be a 32-year member of the Carpenters Union Local 243.
He worked as a floor-covering installer and instructor. Bob retired from Tile Specialists after 22 years and, prior to TSI, worked in sales and installation at Carpetland USA. He was a floor-covering instructor for 17 years for the MCIRCC Joint Apprenticeship Program. One joy in life was telling his family and others about every location in Champaign-Urbana where he installed flooring.
Bob and Pam were active members of the Corvette Club of Illinois.
The family is forever grateful for the care provided by Jotrenia Owens and Transitions Hospice.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 5 p.m., at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive, Savoy.
Memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Illinois. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.