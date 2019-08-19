DANVILLE — Robert (Bob) Weist, 84, of Danville passed away at 9:55 p.m. Saturday (Aug.17, 2019) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Mr. Weist was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Princeton, Ind., the son of Clayton and Mary Weist. He married Nancy Ann Taylor on July 11, 1959, in Racine, Wis. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Timothy (Jano Jo); sister, Sharon Ann (David) Grayson, Vincennes, Ind.; son, Andrew (Angie) Grayson, Evansville, Ind.; grand-son; Brenden Shrode; granddaughter, Elliana; daughter, Kathryn (Todd) Wilhelm of Indianapolis; and two granddaughters, Eva and Adeline.
Mr. Weist graduated from Wabash College in 1957 and Indiana State University in 1960. He also attended graduate school at Illinois State University and the University of Illinois. He was a teacher, coach, counselor and administrator in Illinois schools until his retirement in 1994.
An active member of Kickapoo Karvers, he enjoyed woodcarving, as well as fishing, travel and reading.
Please omit any flower remembrances.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Weist New Book Memorial Fund at the Danville Public Library or the charity of your choice.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is handling the arrangements. There will be no local observances. Graveside services and burial will be at 10 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in the Columbia Church Cemetery, Princeton, Ind.