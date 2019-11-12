Urbana — Robert L. Wells (Bob) died at his home in Urbana on Oct. 29, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm, Champaign.
Bob was born March 16, 1965, in Youngstown, Ohio. He moved to central Illinois with his family when he was very young and spent the rest of his life in central Illinois.
He was intelligent, had a quirky sense of humor, a sensitive soul, and a huge heart. He had a life-long love of animals, especially cats, loved classic rock, and had a fierce love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved, long-time partner, Debra Cummins.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Dr. Patricia Wells, of Urbana; his stepson, Thomas (Carissa) Hodis, of Urbana; his brother, Larry (Christine) Wells of Sadorus; and his sisters, Sheila Raila, Valerie (Steven) Skaperdas, Merry (Allen deceased) Satterfield of Champaign, Dorene (Mike) Allis, of Effingham, Melinda (Frank) Mabry, of New York, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
To quote one of the last lines of the movie “Ghost”: “It’s amazing, Molly. The love inside, you take it with you.” The love inside Bob and the love of his family for him are and will always be with him.
