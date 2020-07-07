SAVOY — Robert "Bob" Eldon Wildemuth, age 96, of Savoy died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Urbana.
Bob was born June 20, 1924, in Cambridge, Ill., to Harold and Cecil (Wigant) Wildemuth. He served proudly in the 14th Armored Division, U.S. Army, during World War II, and attended Annawan High School and Iowa State College, graduating with his bachelor of science and master of science degrees in agricultural education. He worked in sales for PAG Seeds for 35 years.
Bob married Inez Elaine Marston on Aug. 24, 1948. He was active in the First United Methodist Church of Champaign and was a Little League coach and University of Illinois athletic supporter.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years; two brothers, Harold and Ken; and son, Scott.
He is survived by a son, Craig (Laura) Wildemuth of Union, Ky.; two daughters, Marsha (Michael) Aman of Westerville, Ohio, and Cheryl (Chris Badger) Wildemuth of Lake Villa, Ill.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, and Stackhouse-Moore Funeral Services, Geneseo.
Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.