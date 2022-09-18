CHAMPAIGN — Robert Earl Wilson, 91, died Tuesday (Sept. 13, 2022) at Heritage Health, Hoopeston, after an extended illness.
Bob was born April 14, 1931, in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of James Delbert Wilson and Anna Ruth (Mckinzie) Wilson. Bob grew up in Fort Madison, Iowa, and was a graduate of Fort Madison High School. He was married to Norma Jean Schafer on Jan. 14, 1951, in Fort Madison.
Bob joined the Air Force in 1951 and was stationed at Kessler AFB and in Okinawa. He was very proud of his Air Force service and in later years wore his Korean War veteran hat every time he went out.
Bob was employed locally by Twin City Pontiac and Sullivan Parkhill until his retirement. He was a wonderful salesman and never met a person he didn’t want to talk to. Wherever he went, Bob could make a friend and help set folks at ease.
Bob and Norma shared a marriage of 69 years and together built a home of love and laughter. Bob was a spirited storyteller and loved to share stories from his life, travels and the people he met. He loved to hear others stories and had a wonderful laugh. Together, Bob and Norma raised three children, and they created a raucous family of love and support for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob’s care extended to his neighbors, creating warm connections and baking an untold number of Christmas cookies to share. He had a great ability to make people feel special.
Bob’s world grew smaller in recent years, after the death of his beloved Norma, and his health made things more difficult. Through it all, Bob continued with stories to share, laughter and love. Bob will be remembered as a beloved father, grandfather, neighbor and friend, with a story to tell and a rolling laugh.
Bob and Norma had three children, Julie Wilson Horst (Robert) of San Jose, Calif., Jay Wilson (Jeanne) of Springfield and Chuck Wilson (Mary) of Champaign. He had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Grandchildren are Lisa Horst Clark (Joshua) of Bellevue, Wash., Kevin Horst of Los Angeles, Erin Poppenhouse (Ty) of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Colin Wilson of Springfield, McKinzie Wilson of Springfield, Jeremy Hunt (Renee) of Champaign, Blake Hunt (Sasha) of Tuscola, AJ Wilson (Nicole) of Champaign and Cully Wilson (Savannah) of St. Petersburg, Fla. Great-grandchildren are Eleanor Clark, Parker Poppenhouse, Presley Poppenhouse, Noelle Hunt, Ty Hunt and Alexis Hunt.
Bob was a member of Holy Cross Church in Champaign since 1966, where he was an usher until his health restricted his activities. He will be remembered at a celebration of life at Holy Cross Church on Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful care that was given to Bob by Heritage Health in Hoopeston and Carle Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carle Hospice, Holy Cross Church or to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.