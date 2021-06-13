SIDNEY — Robert Franklin Wolf, 96, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021, at Advent Hospice, Palm Coast, Fla.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mabel (Fritzi) Wolf; parents, C.H. and Hazel Wolf; sisters, Dorothy Drews and infant Wanda June; and brother, Don Wolf.
He is survived by his children, Roberta (Warren) Hahn of Ormond Beach, Fla., Evelyn Kay (Craig) Hubert of Port Orange, Fla., and Conard (Sue) Wolf of Zanesville, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob served as a Navy corpsman in WWII and was involved in numerous landings in the South Pacific. After the service, he ran a sawmill with his wife and father. He was a police officer at the University of Illinois and had his own construction company, Wolf and Son, for many years. Bob retired as a bus driver for Illini Swallow Lines.
A 1:30 p.m. graveside service will be held Monday, June 28, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Fritzi.