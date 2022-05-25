Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.