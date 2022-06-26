CHAMPAIGN — Roberta Marie “Boots” Federhart, 88, of Champaign died Friday, June 24, 2022.
Born in Sioux City, Iowa, “Boots” loved her sister Bev, summers working in Yellowstone and her church -- where she met the man of her dreams, Bob Federhart, and they married in 1955.
She enjoyed teaching high school English and Biology until children Gretchen, Karl and Christine came along.
Boots had many passions -- reading, travel, interior design (which became her profession), flower gardening and her faith -- all of which put dear friends into her life. Boots volunteered happily for many years with Carle Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.