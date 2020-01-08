FISHER — Roberta A. Ingold (Patterson), 85, of Fisher went home to be with the Lord at 10:39 a.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at home surrounded by her family.
Her visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Gibson City Bible Church in Gibson City followed by the funeral service at the church with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. The burial will be in July at the Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher.
Mrs. Ingold was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Larned, Kan., a daughter of Guy and Velma (Balman) Patterson. She married Dale D. Ingold on June 15, 1954, in Gibson City.
She is survived by a son, Steve (Belinda) Ingold, and daughters Diana (David) Wilkinson, Pam (Jim) Vestal of Fisher; and Julie (Kandy) Ingold of Fort Myers, Fla.; sisters, Mary Keith-Stocks of Fisher, Myra Bennett of Chandler, Ariz., and Cora Sue of Burlington, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; Harold, Keith, Joe, and Ray Patterson.
Roberta along with her husband were longtime co-owners of Ingold’s Grocery Store in Fisher. They were the first couple married at the Gibson City Bible Church, of which they were members for over 50 years. She loved and cherished her family, and enjoyed doll collecting, quilting and baking. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and TCU football.
Her family remembers her as a great, humble, hardworking, and loving mother who will be forever missed.
Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City is handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made in Roberta Ingold's name to the Gibson City Bible Church or OSF Hospice.