CHAMPAIGN — Roberta Carolyn Varland Jahneke, 94, of Champaign, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home surrounded by her large family.
A graveside remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Brumbach Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, is handling arrangements.
She was born March 3, 1927, in Rutland Township to Clifford Aaron and Belle Elizabeth (Brumbach) Varland. On April 15, 1955, she married Floyd Wilbert Jahneke of Mayfield, Okla., who preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1982.
She was a very caring mother and grandmother who had made many quilts, pillowcases and clothes for her family. She sewed together many pieces of acrylic works that her husband had done when he was bedridden decades ago. She spent many hours on the phone talking to her nieces and nephews, and enjoyed a weekly dinner with her nephew Richard.
Roberta is survived by her children, Beth Marie Jahneke Dunker Woods and Margo Marie Jahneke (Timothy Gerard) Robinson; six grandchildren, Sara (Troy) Horn, Brian Dunker, Anna Tuttle, Jonathan (Stacy) Robinson, Jennifer Robinson (Ricardo) and Jacob Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; three nephews, Richard, Mark and Craig; two nieces, Lynne and Alice; her nieces’ and nephews’ children and grandchildren; and her cat, Jane.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd; two siblings, Clifford Lawrence Varland and Dorothy Mulvaney; and a granddaughter in infancy, Vicki Ann Dunker.
Donations may be directed to Brumbach Cemetery upkeep fund.
