LODGE — Roberta I. Lane, 82, of Lodge passed away at 2:21 p.m. Sunday (June 5, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Roberta was born on Feb. 6, 1940, in Monticello, the daughter of James and Mariam (Shurts) Peterson. She married Robert W. Lane on April 15, 1956, in Lodge.
Roberta is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Lane of Lodge; children, Tish Lane of Monticello, Tonya Yaden (Chris) of Lodge, Rocky (Sheila) Lane of Monticello, Stoney (Erin) Lane of Monticello and Jeremy Lane of Yellville, Ark.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Pete (Theresa) Peterson of Monticello; and sister, Joanne (Bobby) Tieman of Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David; and sister, Barb.
Roberta was a housewife and member of Lodge Church of God.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Lodge Church of God. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.