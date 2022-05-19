SIDELL — Mary Roberta Tomaw, 91, formerly of Sidell, entered eternal life on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) at Belmont Village, Oak Park.
She was born in Danville on Aug. 12, 1930, the oldest of four children of Edward and Agnes McCown Nees. She married Ronald Tomaw on July 15, 1950, who preceded her in death in 1980.
Roberta was a graduate of Sidell High School and Brown Business College. Following college, she worked initially at Lauhoff Grain Company in Danville, then for over 25 years at the Illinois Department of Public Aid in Danville on two separate occasions, with a break to raise her two children. She also worked part time as a reporter for the Sidell Journal. She was an active member of Sidell United Methodist Church, where she was the organist for over 50 years, served on boards and committees and sang in the choir. While the church and her music were an important part of her life, her greatest joy was being with her family and watching her two children and five grandchildren grow up, and, more recently, her three great-grandchildren. She was an avid Illini basketball fan and held season tickets for many years.
In addition to her husband, Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William.
She is survived by her two children, Mark (Joyce) of Springfield and Sheryl Martin (David) of Oak Park; five grandchildren, Jeff Barry (Kristina) of Chicago, Andrew Tomaw (Kim) of Springfield, Tim Martin (Kerry) of Chicago, Matthew Tomaw (Jormi) of Tulsa, Okla., and Erin Martin of Denver, Colo.; three great-grandchildren, Addison and Lucas Tomaw and Mia Barry; one brother, Ervin Nees of Science Hill, Ky.; one sister, Elsie Palmer of Effingham; and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Sidell United Methodist Church, preceded by visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at Fairview Cemetery. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Sidell United Methodist Church, 202 Chicago St., P.O. Box 49, Sidell, IL 61876, or the American Heart Association. On-line condolences at robisonchapel.com.