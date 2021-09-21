LONGVIEW — Robin Kaylene Auteberry, 61, of Longview passed away on Aug. 30, 2021, from heart failure at Loyola Medical Hospital.
Robin was born on Jan. 4, 1960, to Robert and Shirley Melvin. She had four children, Casey Auteberry, Angela Bachman, Joshua Auteberry and Jesse Auteberry; along with 11 grandchildren, MaKayla, Victoria, CJ, Omar, Nevaeh, Alishia, Payton, Jaycee, Ty, Austyn and Braylon; and one great-granddaughter, Briella Kaylene.
She is survived by the father of her children, David Auteberry; her daughter, Casey Auteberry; son, Joshua Auteberry; sister, Sandy; brothers, Mike, Gary and Jeff; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Shirley Melvin; brother, Mark Melvin; partner in life, Charlie Simpkins; son, Jesse Auteberry; and granddaughter, Austyn Victoria Auteberry.
Robin always saw the best in people, even when she couldn’t see the best in herself. She loved deeply and as best she could, and that’s really all anyone could ask for. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VFW in Villa Grove. This will be followed by a graveside service. All family and friends are welcome.