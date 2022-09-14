MAHOMET — Robin Bryce “Rob” Vermillion, 48, of Mahomet went to be with the Lord on Friday (Sept. 9, 2022).
He was born March 21, 1974, in Waterloo, Iowa, a son of Bryce and Kay (Irvin) Vermillion. He married Karin Backe on July 16, 2005, in Champaign. She survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Cecilia K. Vermillion of Mahomet; his mother and stepfather, Kay (Rich) McCool of Seymour; and two brothers, Shawn (Linda) Harris of Florida and Shane Harris of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Rob earned his bachelor's in business at the University of Illinois. He was owner and operator of Vermillion Electric in Mahomet. He was starting 74 Customs, a shop for building custom motorcycles and bicycles. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder.
He was an artist working in mixed-media sculptures and installations made of salvaged automotive parts.
Rob and his daughter, Cecilia, bonded through the arts they both loved, building their relationship on that platform. He was known for his humor, kindness and honesty. He was loved and cherished by a huge number of friends and family.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Philip Chumbley will officiate. Burial of his ashes will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
A gathering of friends and family will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.