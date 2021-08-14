URBANA — Rochelle I. “Shelley” Burns, 69, of Urbana passed away Monday (Aug. 9, 2021) at home.
She was born Jan. 1, 1952, in Chicago, the daughter of Philip and Annabelle (Henderson) Burns.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert W. Burns.
She is survived by a nephew, Ryan M. Burns of Urbana; nieces, Shauna M. Bishop of Springfield and Nancy J. Steele near Tulsa, Okla.; as well as five great-nieces and -nephews and several cousins.
Rochelle graduated Urbana High School, Class of 1972. She also attended Parkland College, where she briefly studied computer programming and child development.
Rochelle was an office clerk at the University of Illinois, documenting the operations of the Abbott Power Plant, and retired in 2003. She was a member of Pennsylvania Baptist Church, Urbana, and was well known for her love of children, music and travel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Pennsylvania Baptist Church, 600 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Urbana, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The Rev. Rich Gregory will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at GreenHill Cemetery, Sullivan.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.