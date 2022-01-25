MONTICELLO — Rod James McClain, 69, of Monticello passed away at 11:08 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at home.
Rod was born Aug. 21, 1952, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Dale and Carol Jean (Youngkin) McClain. He married Debbie Seth on May 10, 1999, in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Rod is survived by his wife, Debbie McClain of Monticello; children, Jason (Caitlin) McClain of Elgin, Okla., Randy (Karen) Mitsdarffer of Monticello and Dawn (Dave) Dockrill of Camargo; grandchildren, Ryan, Haiden and Abigail McClain and Ryan and Riley Mitsdarffer; and sister, Debbie Dorsett of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rod was a retired truck driver for UPS, then after his retirement, he farmed for Delbert Lubbers. Rod also served in the U.S. Navy.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 29, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with the funeral service beginning at noon.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.