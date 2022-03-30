ATWOOD — Roderick Roger (Rick) Rynke, 79, of Atwood passed away at 9:18 a.m. Monday (March 28, 2022) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Rick was born Sept. 2, 1942, in Peru, Ill., the son of Frank and Mary (Blazejewski) Rynke. He married Kathleen Widlowski on Sept. 7, 1963, in Peru, Ill.
Rick is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rynke of Atwood; son, Robert C. Rynke of Effingham; daughter, Renee M. (Neal) Brown of Atwood; grandchildren, Sarah (of Robert) and Madeleine (of Renee and Neal); and brothers, Ronald (Jolene) Rynke of Peru, Ill., and Richard (Maxine) Rynke of LaSalle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and uncle, Bill.
Rick was a retired self-employed grocery store retailer. Rick was awarded the IGA International Retailer of the Year in 2007. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, boating and reading. Most of all, Rick loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, IL 61856. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Private family interment will be held in LaSalle.
Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.