CHAMPAIGN — Roderick Warfield III, 71, of Champaign died at 1:09 p.m. Monday (Feb. 7, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Saint Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 2200 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Memorial services will follow. He will be interred at the family plot in Marshal, Texas, at a later date.
Rod was born Oct. 15, 1950, in El Paso, Texas, to Roderick “Buck” and Martha Womack Warfield. His family then moved to Marshall, where he grew up. He eventually moved to the Champaign area in the early 1990s and has been a solid member of the community since.
He is survived by four siblings, John (Judy), David, Charlotte (Paul) and Richard (Maureen); a daughter, Angela (Tim); son, Christopher (Angela); one grandson, Patrick (Katie); three granddaughters, Rebekah, Marlana and Kyrie; and many nieces and nephews.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, one sisters, one sister-in-law and two nephews.
Memorials may be made to the family to cover funeral expenses or to Saint Matthew’s Lutheran Church.