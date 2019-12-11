URBANA — Rodger Dale Hughson, 71, of Urbana passed away at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Faith Baptist Church, 4601 N. Market St., Champaign, with burial in Yearsley Cemetery, Urbana. Pastor Bob Hassel will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Rodger was born Oct. 25, 1948, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Clyde Allen and Mabel Ernestine (Kinsel) Hughson Sr. He married Joyce Marie Steines on April 12, 1980, in Green Mountain Falls, Colo., and she survives.
He is also survived by a son, Dean Dale Hughson (Diane) of Winthrop, Iowa; a daughter, Dawn Marie Foss (Brent) of Swisher, Iowa; a brother, Charles Leroy Hughson (Sandy) of Springfield; a sister, Lucille Ann Kerns (Roger) of Fairbank, Iowa; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a grandson.
Rodger attended Stanley Consolidated School, Oelwein Community Junior High School and Oelwein Community Senior High School. He was a farmer and warehouse associate for Caterpillar Logistics Services. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Champaign. He was active in his church and enjoyed tractor pulls, football and NASCAR.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stanley Union Church, Stanley, Iowa, or Faith Baptist Church of Champaign.