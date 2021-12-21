BLOOMINGTON — Rodger A. McKeon, 85, of Bloomington passed away Thursday (Dec. 16, 2021) at home.
A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Rodger was born on Dec. 19, 1935, in Bloomington, to Rodger J. and Anna V. Larkin McKeon. He married Connie M. Bell on May 18, 1957, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2015.
Surviving are his children, Ron (Joyce) McKeon Ellsworth, Rodger McKeon Spokane, Wash., and Jan McKeon Bloomington; grandchildren, Logan, Nathan and Emma McKeon; and sister, Ann McKeon Kirwan.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a granddaughter, Gabrielle Marie McKeon; one sister, Margaret McKeon Smith; and two brothers, James and Joseph McKeon.
Rodger was a member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was a retired construction foreman at Corn Belt Energy Co-Op. Rodger enjoyed years of farming and raising cattle. He liked training and riding horses. Rodger graduated from Trinity High School in 1954. While in school and after, he played basketball, football, track and softball. He and his wife, Connie, traveled extensively and treasured family. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids play sports and show animals.
Rodger was a loving brother, husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
