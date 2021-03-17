TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Rodney L. “Rod” Bosley, 71, of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away late Sunday evening (March 14, 2021).
He was retired as safety director of Union Hospital/Union Health System for 28 years.
Rod was born Dec. 2, 1949, in Danville, to William Bosley and Mary Radomski Bosley.
Survivors include his daughter, Brooke Polivka (Stephen) of Westfield, Ind.; stepchildren, Rodney Good and Matthew Good (Annie), both of Terre Haute, Christopher Good (Lisa) of Bloomington, Ind., and Jennifer Kelly (Bob) of Terre Haute; a grandson, Benjamin Polivka; seven stepgrandchildren; and his life partner of 19 years, Cheryl Errgang.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rod was a graduate of Georgetown (Ill.) High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University. He was a very active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving as a senior sacristan and master of ceremony for visiting bishops and priests, and the church. He was elected to Parish Council and was a member of the Parish Liturgy Committee. He was president of the Terre Haute Fire Department Merit Commission. He was a member of the Red Cross Board, The WILL Center Board, Knights of Columbus, Sierra Club and Downtown Rotary Club. He taught at Ivy Tech and administered paramedic and EMT tests.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1807 Poplar St., Terre Haute, with Father Dan Bedel officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary to take place at 7 p.m. in Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 S. 25th St., Terre Haute.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Patrick Church Soup Kitchen, 1807 Poplar St., Terre Haute, IN 47803, or the Union Hospital Foundation, 1606 N. Seventh St., Terre Haute, IN 47804. Funeral information and tributes may be found at callahanandhughes.com.