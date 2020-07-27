CHAMPAIGN — Rodney K. Burton, 64, of Champaign passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana, surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 28 1955, in Champaign, a son of the late Claude and Betty Burton; he was the youngest of four siblings.
He married Sandie (Martin) Burton on July 1, 1978, and has four children, nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He enjoyed hunting, raising bird dogs and being with his family, especially his grandchildren, who knew him as “Big Papa.”
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandie; sons, Lucas (Patricia) Burton, Caleb (Ashlee) Burton and Clayton (Bonnie) Burton; daughter, Kasey (Josh) Schroeder; grandchildren, Tevin, Tyson, Terren, Clayton Jr., Pyper, Paycee, Khloey, Stiles and Kylan; great-granddaughter, Kinsley; and sister, Diane Emmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Betty Burton; brother, Rick; and sister, Sandy.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand.
Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.