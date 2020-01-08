CHAMPAIGN — Rodney C. Butler Jr., 36, of Champaign passed away at his home on the evening of Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was a kind and gentle soul that will be greatly missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. Owens Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rodney was born in Champaign on July 11, 1983. He married Tia Greene in Urbana on Aug. 19, 2011. She survives.
Other survivors include his parents, Rodney Butler Sr. and Pammela Stovall Butler; his daughter, Amiyah; uncles, Robert Stovall Jr. (LaTonya), Joe Stovall (Meme), Keith Butler (Bridgitte) and Maury Butler; aunts, Elizabeth and Angie Stovall; his mother-in-law, Terri Greene-McBeth; father-in-law, Reginald James; one nephew, Drake Butler; his best friend, Willis Booker; four brothers-in-law and dozens of cousins.
He was preceded in death by two children, Brandon and Symone Butler; his brother, TJ Butler; maternal grandparents, Claudyne and Robert Stovall; paternal grandparents, Hazel and William Butler; and an aunt, Jean Butler.
Rodney loved all types of sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed playing games, watching TV with his family and listening to music.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.