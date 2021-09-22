Listen to this article

DANVILLE — Rodney D. Baird, 61, of Danville died at 4:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at McKendree Cemetery, Westville. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements.

