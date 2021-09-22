Rodney D. Baird Sep 22, 2021 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Rodney D. Baird, 61, of Danville died at 4:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at home.Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at McKendree Cemetery, Westville. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos