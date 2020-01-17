CHAMPAIGN — Rodney Derrick Young was born at home on Dec. 10, 1982, to the parents of Robert Young Jr. and Dianne Young. After his birth, he was later taken to Mercy Hospital in Urbana.
Rodney attended Urbana High School in Urbana. He graduated from Lincoln’s Challenge Academy in Rantoul in 1999. He was employed at T Gray’s Auto Spa.
At an early age, Rodney attended Greater Holy Temple Church under the leadership of Elder Larry Simmons and First Lady Doretha Simmons.
Rodney transitioned on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 9:06 p.m.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his daughter, Ra’Nyiah Young of Joliet; his parents, Robert Young Jr. and Diane Young of Champaign; brothers, Vasean Young, Marazette (Dawn) Young and Cedric (Lori) Young, all of Champaign; maternal grandmother, Ezra Akins of Champaign; three nephews and two nieces; special friend Shawanda Dean; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Rodney was a jokester who loved to make others laugh. He loved spending time with his cousins and extended family, and his presence will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will commence at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Stone Creek Church, Urbana. A vistitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana. Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery.