GIFFORD — Rodney R. Buhr, 60, of Decatur, formerly of Gifford, passed away on Friday (March 20, 2020) in Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.
A private graveside service will be held in Kopmann Cemetery, St. Joseph. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois Charitable Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Rodney was born Dec. 16, 1959, in Paxton, the son of Wilbert and Marie (Wolken) Buhr. He worked for the Decatur Park District as the chief financial officer for the past 21 years.
Rodney was a devoted Christian and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed photography. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball fan. Rodney’s greatest passion was his family. He married Glenda Galindo on June 28, 1986.
Surviving are his wife, Glenda, of Decatur; son, Andrew Buhr (Bailey) of Decatur; daughter, Jennifer Buhr of Peoria; parents, Wilbert and Marie Buhr of Gifford; mother-in-law, Irene Galindo of Rantoul; brother, Arlen Buhr (Candy) of Gifford; sister, Janice Lanto (Pete) of Edwardsville; brothers-in-law, Ernie Galindo (Annie) of Gibson City and Mark Galindo of Rantoul; sisters-in-law, Shirley Peterson of Sherwood Heights, Ore., Helen Browning (Greg) of Peoria and Debra Peterson (Gordon) of Estes Park, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Everett Galindo, and brother-in-law, David Galindo.