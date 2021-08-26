Rodney Rakes Aug 26, 2021 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POTOMAC — Rodney Rakes, 75, of Potomac died at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family service will be held. Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos