URBANA — Rodney Eugene “Rod” Richards, age 65, formerly of Jacksonville, Ill., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Rodney was a 1973 graduate of Jacksonville High School and received a bachelor of arts in communications from the University of Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Richards (2004), and his mother, Nina K. Richards (2019).
He leaves behind his sister, Linda (Azie) Bonds of Brown Deer, Wis.; brother, Samuel (Rebecca) Richards of Decatur, Mich.; brother, Michael (Lesa) Richards of Columbia, Mo.; sister, Stephanie Cox of Grayslake, Ill.; nine nieces and nephews, Justin (Iris) Bonds of Milwaukee, Wis., Kathryn (Alfonso) Mayfield of Minneapolis, Minn., Jade Cox of Chicago, Miles Richards of Wiesbaden, Germany, Lauren (Nick) Riesgraf of Portage, Mich., Samuel (Amber) Richards of Portage, Mich., Jozzlyn (Ben) Reed of Battle Creek, Mich., Myah Richards of Decatur, Mich., and Raeth Richards of Columbia, Mo.; and uncle, Frederick Douglas (Juliette) of St. Louis.
Rodney’s strive for learning and scholarship prompted his body donation to advance medical research, education and innovation. Rod’s generosity will become his remarkable legacy. We miss you, Rodney.