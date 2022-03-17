RANTOUL — Rodney “Rod” Rockwell Sr. was born in February 1962 in Champaign. He attended Rantoul High School, joined the U.S. Army ('79)/U.S. Navy ('81) and later became an owner/operator truck driver. He loved motorcycles, fishing, family trips, singing and amusement parks.
Rodney passed away Monday (March 14, 2022).
He is survived by three children, Tiffany Brown (HD), Rodney Rockwell Jr. (Mallory) and Kaily Rockwell; his grandson, Cameron Sloan; partner, Samantha Underwood (her son, Michael Wagner); and other loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Wilma, and brother, Richard Jr.
Burial services will take place at Bailey Cemetery, Tolono, on Monday, March 21, at 11 a.m., immediately followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Post 71, Urbana. Funeral donations or floral arrangements may be sent to Freese Funeral Home, P.O. Box 828, Tolono, IL 61880.