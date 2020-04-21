SEYMOUR — Rodney Bliss Rountree, 78, of Seymour passed away on Sunday (April 19, 2020).
A celebration of Rod’s life will be held on a date to be announced after the pandemic has subsided.
Rod was born in Centralia on Nov. 30, 1941, and grew up in Nashville, Ill., where he excelled on the track, baseball and basketball teams. He graduated in 1959 from Nashville Community High School, and in 1963 from Western Illinois University, where he majored in biology and minored in chemistry, played on the basketball team and was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.
He married Susan Schrock on Aug. 15, 1964, in Lockport, where Rod taught at Taft School. They were married 55 years, settling in 1965 in the central Illinois area, where they soon became active members of the community.
Rod worked for Ciba-Geigy/Novartis for 38 years. Over the years, he was a youth sports coach, Little League commissioner, the Voice of the Bulldogs at Mahomet-Seymour High School and a board member of the Illinois Equine Foundation.
He loved caring for his horses, watching Illini sports and spending time with his five children, 10 grandchildren and the many neighbors who visited the horse barn. He will be greatly missed by his community.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Rebecca (Paul) Yergler, Michael (Kate) Rountree, Amy Rountree, Mindy (Aaron) McBride and Jillian Rountree; his grandchildren, Kasey Hollowell, Jonathan Williams, Kourteney (Jordan) Shoemaker, Kathryn Ingram, Nathaniel Williams, Kevin Ingram, Jay Williams, Karley Yergler, Gannon Rountree and Tavish Rountree; and many other family and friends.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Bliss and Helen Lorene Rountree.
Donations may be made to the Illinois Equine Foundation and the Mahomet-Seymour Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 836.
