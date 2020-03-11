RANTOUL — Rodney C. Whaley, 64, of Rantoul died at 7:12 p.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will be in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Mr. Whaley was born June 7, 1955, in Missouri, a son of Clyde and Dorothy Whaley. He married Teresa Taylor on July 7, 2019. She survives.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Armstrong of Fisher; a stepdaughter, Kascee Coffey of Loda; three stepsons, Brad (Jasmine) Coffey of Aurora, Jamie Coffey of Loda and Eric (Nicci) Coffey of Pembroke, Ga.; a brother, Ronald Whaley; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rodney was an avid Harley rider and a car enthusiast. He loved sports, his family and friends. His smile was contagious. Rodney loved life and expressed his feelings with his favorite quote, "Hell yeah!"