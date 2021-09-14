CHAMPAIGN — Rodney Woodworth of Champaign took his final bows and last curtain call on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Leaving with a standing ovation, he will now bask on a new stage and spotlight, joining a heavenly cast of family, friends and loved ones. This is the role he always coveted and yearned for and is now a true star that will shine brightly and forever in God’s glorious heavens.
Born Feb. 18, 1954, Rodney is survived by James “Jace” Woodworth of Champaign, Mike (Lori) Woodworth of Tolono, Schelle (Richard) Miles of Simms, Ala., and Danny (Helen) Woodworth of Clearwater, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Constance Joyce Johnson-Smith; father, James Clark Woodworth; both maternal and paternal grandparents; loving uncles and aunts; and other cherished relatives.
Funeral services will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign, on Monday, Sept. 20. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with funeral and interment services immediately following at the church. The service will be live-streamed at champaignfaith.org and can also be seen on the church’s Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Station Theatre, Urbana, or Don Moyer’s Boys and Girls Club. In celebration and tribute to Rodney, tie-dyed apparel and colors of the rainbow are greatly encouraged.
See the full obituary at morganmemorialhome.com.