HUGO — Roger W. Behrends, 76, of Hugo passed away at 6 p.m. surrounded by his family at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, on Wednesday (Jan. 20, 2021).
Roger was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Kankakee, to Herman and Mabel (Corbin) Behrends. He married Amy Williams on Sept. 13, 1969, in Hugo.
Survivors include his wife, Amy; two daughters, Penny (Eric) Broga of Champaign and Martha (Clark) Cunningham of Springfield; and grandsons, Dustin, Matthew and Jakob Broga of Champaign.
Also surviving are one sister, Glendola Meyer of Gilman; one brother, Larry (Tanna) Behrends of Clifton; sister-in-law, Saundra Behrends of Clifton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lee and Dale Behrends; and a sister, Betty Krueger.
The family entrusted Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with the arrangements. Graveside services will be at Hugo Cemetery on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.