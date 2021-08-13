MANSFIELD — Roger E. Bateman, 92, of Mansfield passed away at 3:40 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 8, 2021) at home.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Mansfield United Methodist Church, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha’s Cupboard at Mansfield United Methodist Church or Mansfield United Methodist Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Roger was born on Jan. 1, 1929, in Blue Ridge Township, Piatt County, a son of Clarence E. and Mary R. Kokensparger Bateman. He married Betty Joyce Ruckman on March 7, 1954, in Clay County. She passed on July 3, 2014.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Bob) Fink of Normal; son, Michael (Debbie) Bateman of Bellflower; grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Whitlatch of Madison, Wis., Elizabeth Fink of Bloomington, Brian Fink of Normal, Nicholas (fiancé Brandy Grubaugh) Bateman of Mansfield and Mollie (Peter) Kohler of Polk City, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Bateman of Mansfield and Kera and Griffin Grubaugh of Mansfield; brother, Carl E. Bateman of Mahomet; and sisters, Althea Stockwell of Champaign and Mabel Crowley of Leoti, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joyce Bateman; son, Thomas Bateman; grandson, Sean Bateman; parents, Clarence E. and Mary R. Bateman; and sister, Doris Redmon.
Roger was a retired farmer. He was an Army veteran. Roger was a member of Mansfield United Methodist Church; Kelso M. Garver American Legion Post 650 Mansfield; and the Piatt County Farm Bureau.