Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Rain...mixing with snow in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low 17F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.