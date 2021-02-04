GARRETT — Roger E. Ponder, 79, of Garrett passed away at 4:34 p.m. Monday (Feb. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Roger was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Newman, the son of Howard and Edith Foltz Ponder.
Survivors include his son, Roger W. Ponder and wife Heidi of Monticello; daughter, Tina Lidy and husband Donald of Effingham; four grandchildren, Courtney (Brandon) Locker, Cody Ponder, Christopher West and Brandon West; and three brothers, Robert, Steve and Hugh Ponder.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandy.
Roger was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked in the maintenance department at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline for many years. Roger enjoyed gardening, woodworking, spending time with his family and sitting around a campfire with friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the James Reeder American Legion Post 770 in Atwood or A-H Christmas Needy Fund/Food Pantry. Online condolences to the family may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.