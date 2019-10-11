JACKSONVILLE — Roger Henderson, 73, of Jacksonville died Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Jacksonville.
He was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Tuscola, the son of Harlan and Dolores Barnes Henderson. He married Janice Helm on June 7, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church in Villa Grove, and she survives.
Roger is also survived by one son, Kyle Henderson of Jacksonville, and two grandchildren, Madalyn May Henderson and Kaiden Cole Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger graduated from Murray State University with his master’s degree and taught school for several years. An opportunity with Lincoln Land Community College brought him to Jacksonville, and he eventually became an inspector with the State of Illinois, Department of Agriculture, retiring in 2003.
Roger was a member of the Prairieland Heritage Museum, Western Illinois Tractor Club and the Jacksonville Elks and Moose clubs. He enjoyed working on tractors, restoring old trucks, fishing and carving duck decoys. He especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Murdock United Methodist Church, Murdock, with burial to follow in Murdock Cemetery. The family will meet friends informally just prior to the service at the church in Murdock.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Prairieland Heritage Museum. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.