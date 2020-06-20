CHAMPAIGN — Roger Lyle Houser, 74, of Champaign died at 5 p.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Roger was born Dec. 19, 1945, in Mattoon, to George Leon and Beulah Irene (Musson) Houser. He was the older brother of Jerry and Rick. He had many fond memories of his early childhood playing with his cousins and spending time with his grandparents.
Roger graduated from Urbana High School in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965 and served three years in Germany as a vehicle mechanic. He was proud of his service to our country.
Upon returning to the U.S., he worked in real estate with his best friends of 47 years, Dick and Louise Skillman. He married Roberta Louise Barr in 1982. They lived in California and Missouri until her passing in 1997.
He returned to Champaign-Urbana in 2000. He was employed at the University of Illinois as a building service worker at the Illini Union, retiring in 2009.
Roger married the love of his life, Amanda Lou Horner, on April 26, 2003, in Champaign. They enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, boating and traveling across country with their travel trailer. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, canasta, constructing model cars and watching his favorite car restoration shows.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda; son, Harold Houser, and his children, Camille and Cayne; brother-in-law, Gene Horner (Barb) of St. Joseph; niece, Bekkah Dodds (Josh), and their sons, Judah and Jonah, of Mahomet; and niece, Jessica Horner (husband Colin Rogers) of Lebanon, Ind.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Campaign to Transform MEB in Mechanical Science and Engineering, University of Illinois Foundation, P.O. Box 734500, Chicago, IL 60673-4500, or online at https://transformmeb.mechse.illinois.edu/givenow.asp.
