MAHOMET — Roger William Huddleston was born May 17, 1947, and left this earth to be be with his heavenly father, while surrounded by his family at home, on Monday (Nov. 23, 2020).
Roger and his wonderful wife, Margo, of nearly 53 years were married on Dec. 1, 1967, and have four sons, Matthew (Sonja), Burton (Meiby), Joseph (Lauren) and Joshua; and a daughter, Deborah Janczewski (Jeff). They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Lillian Huddleston; sister, Susan Manierston; and brother, David Huddleston. He is survived by his sister, Jean Huddleston, and brother, James Huddleston.
Roger’s professional career began as inhalation therapist at Mercy Hospital, where he met Margo. He was a nursing-home administrator for five years. Roger worked in the family business at Country Side Mobile Homes for many years, sold insurance for Bankers Life and Foremost, was the general manager of Dream Homes and was owner of Roger Huddleston Homes. He also worked as a consultant for various businesses in the manufactured housing industry.
Roger’s passions through the years led him to serve various organizations, such as the Illinois Manufactured Housing Association and Mahomet Area Youth Club.
He was a lifelong fan of the Fighting Illini and served as co-founder of the Honor the Chief Society.
Roger had a commanding voice, which he developed into a gift for writing. His writing endeavors ranged from helping create legislation that ensured affordable housing to poetry and letters for his family and friends.
Roger was a true “people person” and enjoyed the company of others.
He loved his church family at Sangamon Valley Christian Center under the pastoral leadership of his friend, Brent Roberson.
Roger followed Jesus our savior’s greatest commandments and “loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind ... and loved his neighbor as himself.” Matthew 22:37,39.
Roger’s family have the blessed assurance of knowing they will someday reunite with him in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at Sangamon Valley Christian Center at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.