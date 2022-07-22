URBANA — Roger Lee Karr, 75, of Urbana passed away at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday (July 19, 2022) at Prairie Winds Assisted Living, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Urbana, the son of William and Ruth (Griffin) Karr.
Roger is survived by his brother, Ken (Sharon) Karr of Danville; and nieces, Sydney and Shelby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Glenn Karr.
Roger graduated from Urbana High School in 1964. He enlisted in the Army after high school. He was a florist in Champaign-Urbana and owned his own business. Roger was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion and VFW Post 630. He had a great appreciation for organ music and enjoyed bingo and traveling.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Hank Sanford will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.