Roger Lain Aug 20, 2022

MENIFEE, Calif. — Roger Bruce Lain, 67, of Menifee, Calif., died at 1:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at home in Murrietta, Calif.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Evans-Brown Mortuary, 27010 Encanto Drive, Sun City, CA 92585.