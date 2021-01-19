RANTOUL — Roger Miszczak, 68, of Rantoul passed away Friday evening (Jan. 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Oct. 3, 1952, in Santa Fe, N.M., a son of Edward and Apolonia (Borowcza) Miszczak. He married Charolette Robbins on June 30, 2018, at First Church of the Nazarene, Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are eight children, several grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a sister.
Roger served in the U.S. Army. He had many jobs throughout the years, mostly installations through Verizon. He loved his WWE wrestling. He enjoyed football and yelling at the TV! Roger never met a stranger; he was known to chat with passersby and made everyone’s day with his kind words.
As per his wishes, he will be cremated and stay home with his wife. A memorial service will be set for a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.