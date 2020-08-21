ELLIJAY, Ga. — Roger Dale Nelson, 72, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at home in Ellijay, Ga. He was born on April 3, 1949, in Galesburg, the son of Richard and Deloris (Swanson) Nelson. He married his cherished wife, Vicki Howerter, on Oct. 24, 1987; she survives.
Roger’s family moved to Rantoul when he was a toddler, and he spent his childhood there — making lifetime friends — and would tell stories about having to ride his bike 1.5 miles to and from school every day, even in the snow (and it was true!).
He graduated from Rantoul High School in 1967 and entered Southern Illinois University that fall. He worked his way through college and graduated with a degree in therapeutic recreation in 1974.
After retiring in 1999 as the chief adult probation officer in Champaign County, Roger and Vicki returned to his beloved Carbondale that same year. He reconnected and made new friends, went to games and cheered for the Salukis, and spent many hours at the counter of Mary Lou's Grill swapping stories and talking politics with the other regulars.
Roger was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and throughout his life was a dedicated, die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan — he didn’t miss watching a game and attended hundreds of games live, including Game 7 of the 2011 World Series.
His final bucket list included seeing his beloved Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs — and the family was grateful that he got to see the Cardinals beat the Cubs on Aug. 17 — and to see Donald Trump lose in this year’s election. The family will spend time this fall encouraging our friends to vote for Joe Biden.
Roger is also survived by numerous friends and family that will miss him dearly, including his sister, Pamela, and brother-in-Law, Ed; brother, Rick, and sister-in-law, Linda; and brother, Kevin; nieces, Paula and Lisa (Todd); nephews, Erik and Kris (Lara); and great-nieces Samantha, Alexandra and Klara.
At his request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at bernhardtfh.com. Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.